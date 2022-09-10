NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NH Hotel Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHEF opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. NH Hotel Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Get NH Hotel Group alerts:

About NH Hotel Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 353 hotels and 55,063 rooms in 30 countries. It is also involved in procurement platform, call center, and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, SA and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, SA in June 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for NH Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.