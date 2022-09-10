NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 0.8 %

NICE stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $209.38.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NICE by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in NICE by 668.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NICE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

