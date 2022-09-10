NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 176,650 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.17% of NIKE worth $295,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 5,174,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

