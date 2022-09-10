North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOA opened at C$15.52 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$302,956.56. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,956.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 774,200 shares of company stock worth $11,452,396.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

