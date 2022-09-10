NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.05

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.05 and traded as low as C$5.78. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 84,507 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -35.39.

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

