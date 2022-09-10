Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $84,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

