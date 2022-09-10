NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

NVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

TSE NVA opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.97 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,239,802.27. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,239,802.27. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,050 in the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.