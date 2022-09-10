NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 925,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

