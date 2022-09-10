NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

