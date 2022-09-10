NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

