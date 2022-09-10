Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.12% of Quanergy Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanergy Systems Price Performance

Shares of QNGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Quanergy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Quanergy Systems Profile

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

