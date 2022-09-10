Oasis Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,580 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up 0.9% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.14.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

