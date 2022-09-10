Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.49 Million in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,915,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ JAKK traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 180,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.