Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,869,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,768,000. DouYu International makes up 4.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 4.05% of DouYu International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Price Performance

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 731,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DouYu International

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on DouYu International to $1.55 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

