ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.