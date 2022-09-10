Obyte Tops One Day Volume of $3,495.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and $3,495.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $17.20 or 0.00079069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

