Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.