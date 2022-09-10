OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLO. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

OLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,173. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

