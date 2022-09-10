ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 5.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 8,264,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,979. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

