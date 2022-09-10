ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises about 5.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of ON traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 8,264,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,979. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
