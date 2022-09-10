ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,842 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 6.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.57% of ONEOK worth $389,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,296. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

