OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stake Lessened by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises about 19.6% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 73,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $849.44 million, a P/E ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.02.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

