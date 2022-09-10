OpenOcean Market Cap Tops $4.80 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $594,456.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002056 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OOE is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

