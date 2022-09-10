OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
OpGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.37. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
