ORAO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $24,647.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $103,803.26 and approximately $24,647.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network (ORAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

