Orchard Capital Managment LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for about 3.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Summit Materials worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

SUM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 545,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

