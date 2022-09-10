Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up approximately 6.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.77% of Axos Financial worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $40.74. 215,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,201. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

