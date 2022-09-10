Orchard Capital Managment LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Viasat makes up approximately 2.2% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Viasat worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Viasat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

VSAT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 332,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

