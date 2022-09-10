Orchard Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.8 %

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

CMCO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,555. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.