Orchard Capital Managment LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.06% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 180.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

