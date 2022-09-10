OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Stock Up 5.2 %

OGI opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$445.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.