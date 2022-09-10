Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orora Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Orora has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

