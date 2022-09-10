PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $5.02 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $46,434.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Unidef (U) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,137,063,942 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.