Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $411,022.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pangolin Profile

PNG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,641,148 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex. The official website for Pangolin is pangolin.exchange.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

