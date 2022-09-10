Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Buys 248,265 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 145,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 761,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

