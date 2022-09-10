Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,347 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for about 8.9% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $33,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 648,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 314,298 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,339,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 246,373 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GBT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,371. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

