Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Merus comprises about 1.7% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $16,630,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Merus stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

