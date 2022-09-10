Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,322 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Paycom Software worth $194,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $370.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.