Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Raised by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $120,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paylocity by 652.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.45. 398,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,974. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.