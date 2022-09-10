PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

PCTEL Price Performance

PCTEL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 11,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -512.49 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.