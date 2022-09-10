Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,405 shares of company stock worth $1,927,988.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pear Therapeutics Stock Up 14.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422,804 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

