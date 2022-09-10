Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,405 shares of company stock worth $1,927,988.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pear Therapeutics Stock Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.