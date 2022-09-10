Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $4,352.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00163524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00097056 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,746,015 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

