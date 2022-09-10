Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

