Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.73

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.12. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Peoples Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

