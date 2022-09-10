PhoenixDAO Trading Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $530,503.36 and approximately $298,224.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

