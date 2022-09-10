Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $160,838.67 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $160,838.67 and approximately $4,732.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.40 or 0.08082205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00180535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00302468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00744333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00626855 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

