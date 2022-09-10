PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Up 0.5%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 690,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 485,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Further Reading

