Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,046. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.