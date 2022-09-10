Piotr Szulczewski Sells 520,485 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,964,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,077,223.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 5.7 %

WISH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,678,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,879. The company has a market cap of $864.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.32. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

