Piper Sandler Raises Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $9.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

