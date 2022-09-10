Plustick Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Plustick Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 2.9% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock valued at $180,572,246. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.